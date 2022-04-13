NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — “Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story” comes to Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

According to a press release, this one-woman show tackles important lessons about culture, family and the power of language.

Ten-year-old Belinda is a budding poet. Sent to the basement by her stepmother and stepsisters, she uses poetry, storytelling and her own imagination to create a better world for herself. When she learns that one of her favorite writers is attending a party hosted by her stepmother, she must learn to stand up for herself, take charge of her life and follow her dreams.

Glass Half Full Theatre from Austin, Texas presents this award-winning “story within a story” that uses puppetry, Spanish and English. Glass Half Full Theatre has been lauded by the Austin-American Statesman for an “inventive blend of puppetry and physical storytelling that employs gestures and expressions in tandem with props and sets to convey the narrative along with a variety of puppetry techniques.”

Glass Half Full Theater’s Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story is recommended for ages six and older. Tickets are $15 plus applicable fees and are available for purchase in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.