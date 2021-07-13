Walton Arts Center receives nearly $10 million grant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is awarded a nearly $10 million grant.

The grant is part of the organization’s path to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic kept the doors closed for nearly a year.

Jennifer Wilson, director of public relations for the WAC, says that while 2020 was a tough year, the center is grateful for the support it’s received from the community.

“The community has just supported us in amazing ways,” Wilson said. “COVID is a horrible thing to go through but to have the community come behind you in a time when everyone is struggling was such a huge vote of confidence.”

The $9.8 million will be used to cover overhead expenses including payroll and benefits for staff and administrative costs such as COVID-19 modifications and utilities.

