Walton Arts Center removes ticketing fees for Thanksgiving weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is doing away with its ticketing fees for its “No Fee Weekend”.

According to a news release from the Walton Arts Center, when people purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Friday, November 26 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, November 29 to select shows during the current season, they will pay no ticketing fees.

Tickets can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center’s website all weekend. The box office will be closed Friday through Sunday and will reopen Monday, according to the release.

The release says regular box office hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for phone sales or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walkup sales.

Tickets to Hamilton, Trey Kennedy and Walmart AMP shows are not included in the No Fee Weekend, according to the weekend.

