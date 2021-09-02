Walton Arts Center requiring proof of vaccination or negative test

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test for entry into its September and October shows.

All patrons age 12 and older must show proof of a negative test (PCR or antigen) taken withhin 72 hours prior to entry, or proof of full vaccination (final dose at least two weeks prior to the show), along with matching identification.

Children ages 11 and younger can enter with printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the show.

“Our goal is to allow all of our performances to continue in the safest possible environment,” said Peter Lane, president and CEO of Walton Arts Center. “We believe this is the safest way to move forward for the first two months of our season. We all know that COVID-19 creates a very fluid situation, so we will continue monitoring industry guidance, local case numbers and vaccination rates and reevaluate before our November shows.”

The new protocol applies to the following shows:

Huntertones, Sept. 10

The Truth Has Changed, Oct. 7

Melissa Etheridge, Oct. 10

Joe Bonamassa, Oct. 19

Wild Ponies, Oct. 21

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oct. 22

Raj Suresh 4,000 Days, Oct. 23

Come From Away, Oct. 26-31

All theatergoers will also be required to wear a mask while inside Walton Arts Center.

The venue said it would reevaluate its protocols for its November performances.

Ticketholders who do not wish to comply have until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 3, to request a ticketing credit or refund by calling (479) 443-5600.

Refunds are not available for shows beyond October 31.