Walton Arts Center screening the Polar Express tonight for free

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Walton Arts Center is screening the Polar Express tonight for free as part of its Procter and Gamble Ghost Light programming.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

“This is great because we are able to provide programming for the community when we can’t do our traditional programming. And again that this possible because of our Ghost Light recovery fund and the donators who have supported us so we are really happy about that,” said Jennifer Wilson, Dir. of Public Relations at the Walton Arts Center.

Families and kids are encouraged to wear pajamas to the show.

Click here to get tickets.

Tonight is also the last night for the holiday gift market also happening at the WAC. That event will be open until 9 tonight.