Walton Arts Center to celebrate Black History Month with Voting Rights March musical

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lynda Blackmon Lowery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center will celebrate Black History Month with a production of Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom, a musical about the 1965 Voting Rights March told through the viewpoint of its youngest participant, Lynda Blackmon Lowery.

According to a news release, the musical is being presented as a virtual performance, and tickets are $10 per household. Ticketholders will receive a link on February 3 to view the performance that will be active through February 16.

The virtual performance also includes a question and answer with Lowery and Jessamyn Rongey, a teacher from J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale.

The release says the musical is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets can be bought in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling (479) 443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting the WAC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers