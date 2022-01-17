Walton Arts Center to celebrate Black History Month with Voting Rights March musical

Lynda Blackmon Lowery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center will celebrate Black History Month with a production of Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom, a musical about the 1965 Voting Rights March told through the viewpoint of its youngest participant, Lynda Blackmon Lowery.

According to a news release, the musical is being presented as a virtual performance, and tickets are $10 per household. Ticketholders will receive a link on February 3 to view the performance that will be active through February 16.

The virtual performance also includes a question and answer with Lowery and Jessamyn Rongey, a teacher from J.O. Kelly Middle School in Springdale.

The release says the musical is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets can be bought in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling (479) 443-5600 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting the WAC’s website.