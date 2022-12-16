FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, in Starr Theater.

According to a media release, blood donors will get to enjoy live entertainment while giving blood. The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to consider giving before the new year.

Blood donations help the charitable institution respond to emergencies, provide life-saving treatments and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. As a thank you to blood donors, Walton Arts Center is providing live entertainment by local artists.

The Irie Lions, a Fayetteville-based reggae band, will perform. The band, known for their “originality and good vibes,” will play from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org, but drop-in appointments are available. Walton Arts Center began hosting community blood drives with live entertainment in May 2020 when the demand for blood rose due to the COVID-19 pandemic and musicians were struggling as live performances were halted. The tradition has continued, and each blood drive still features local artists.