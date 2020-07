BRANSON, Mo. - After hearing from experts and citizens of Branson, the Branson Board of Aldermen has passed a masking ordinance 4-1 for the City of Branson.

The ordinance will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 and will remain in effect until 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.