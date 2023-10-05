FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The best of Arkansas native and music legend Johnny Cash’s music is set to be heard again in Northwest Arkansas.

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience will launch its nationwide tour October 14-15 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

The event will use video from “The Johnny Cash Show” to accompany performances by singers and the orchestra. It will also include reenactments of key parts of Cash’s life.

Jack Romano, who is the lead singer in the concert, says it will not only feature the hits, but songs even die-hard Cash fans may not know.

“I’ve been a major Johnny Cash fan since I was like five years old. Pretty much as long as my memory goes back. A lot of the songs I knew like the Sun Studio songs that are going to be in the show I did know, but there were some real deep tracks I actually did not know that the show gave me the opportunity to get more familiar with,” Romano said.

Tickets are available starting at $35.