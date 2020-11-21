Walton Arts Center to host free screening of White Christmas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center will offer a free screening of the movie-musical White Christmas.
The film will be screened Saturday November 28 at 3 p.m.
Those who are interested in reserving seats can call the box office at (479) 443-5600 or visit the Walton Arts Center website.
