Walton Arts Center to preview 2019-2020 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series with TV special

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center will preview the upcoming 2019-2020 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series with a half-hour TV special to air at 6:30 pm Tuesday, August 13th.

The half-hour special hosted by Jason Suel, the host of Later with Jason Suel and co-host of Good Day NWA, will feature clips from the shows as well as interviews with the creative teams behind the productions.

The show is set to highlight the seven shows that make up the Procter & Gamble 2019-2020 Broadway Series. Collectively, these shows have garnered 55 Tony nominations and earned a combined 23 Tony awards. Five of the shows are on their first tour coming straight off a Broadway run. Two are returning favorites.

For more information on purchasing tickets to any the 2019-2020 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series shows click here.