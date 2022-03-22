FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, the University of Arkansas announced that three outstanding alumnae of the Sam M. Walton College of Business will be honored next month at the college’s annual awards celebration.

The event will take place on April 28 and will recognize outstanding achievement by Walton College students for the 2021-2022 academic year and honor alumni for their success in business and service to the college and the community. The three alumnae honorees for 2022 are:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Cathy Rogers Gates ; assurance partner (retired), Ernst & Young LLP; Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gates earned an M.S. in accounting from the Walton College in 1986.

; assurance partner (retired), Ernst & Young LLP; Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gates earned an M.S. in accounting from the Walton College in 1986. Entrepreneur of the Year Award – Lisa Barrentine ; president/chief executive officer, First Preston HT; Dallas, Texas. Barrentine earned a B.S.B.A. in accounting in 1986.

; president/chief executive officer, First Preston HT; Dallas, Texas. Barrentine earned a B.S.B.A. in accounting in 1986. Outstanding Service Award – Shelley Simpson; chief commercial officer/executive vice president of people and human resources, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.; Lowell, Arkansas. Simpson earned a B.S.B.A. in marketing/transportation in 1994.

Walton College recognizes up to three alumni annually in the categories of service, entrepreneurship and lifetime achievement. Nominations for each category are gathered from faculty, staff and alumni. Final approval of the awards rests with Dean Matthew A. Waller, with input from faculty and staff.

The lifetime achievement award is presented to those who make significant achievements in their careers and are recognized as industry and community leaders. To be considered for the award, a Walton College graduate must exemplify the core values of the college, inspire students and be a source of pride for the school.

The entrepreneur of the year award recognizes a Walton College graduate who has proven innovative and successful in a business venture of his or her own creation or reinvention. Preference is given to entrepreneurs who have been in business for at least five years. Consideration is also given to emerging entrepreneurs who exhibit the business acumen, drive and dedication essential to long-term success.

The college’s outstanding service award recognizes service by a Walton College graduate who helps build and sustain the alumni and student network through active engagement, such as helping students find jobs and internships, participating in and promoting alumni activities and volunteering for one of the many Walton College department, center or advisory boards.