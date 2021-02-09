Walton Family Foundation announces 5-year plan focus on housing

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An increased focus on diversity and inclusion influences the Walton Family Foundation’s new 5-year plan.

The Home Region program supports local efforts to create opportunities and improve the quality of life in the community.

Program Director Karen Minkel said while the home region’s mission stays the same, the focus needs to shift.

What we’ve recognized as we’ve looked at the data from the region over the last five years, 10 years plus is that not everyone in the region is benefiting from the tremendous success of the region. Not everyone has the opportunity that we want to see and not everyone has a deep sense of belonging to this region.

Click here to see the Walton Family Foundation’s complete 5-year plan.

