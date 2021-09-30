Walton Family Foundation bringing more than 6,600 trees to Northwest Arkansas

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 12: The early morning sunlight breaks through leaves that are begining to change colour in Victoria Park on October 12, 2009 in Bath, England. England, particularly in the south, is currently enjoying a spell of dry, fine weather, allowing the begining of the Autumn foliage colours – brought on by shortening daylight hours and cooler weather – to be fully appreciated. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation is providing more than $1.3 million to plant 1,239 new trees in Northwest Arkansas and give away 5,375 trees to local residents.

The move is an effort to “increase and diversify the region’s tree canopy” and comes at the recommendation of Steuart Walton, according to a release from the Walton Family Foundation on Thursday.

Gravette School District received funds for trees at its campus.

The Bella Vista Foundation and Bentonville, Centerton, Gateway, Garfield, Gentry, Gravette, Highfill, Pea Ridge and Rogers received grants for tree plantings and giveaways. Avoca, Decatur, Little Flock, Lowell and Siloam Springs received funds for giveaways.

Tree giveways will be held in the following communities:

Avoca: October 23

Bella Vista: October 28

Bentonville: October 23

Centerton: October 29-30

Decatur: October 23

Garfield: October 30

Gateway: October 30

Gentry: October 23

Gravette: October 23

Highfill: October 23

Little Flock: October 29

Lowell: October 23

Pea Ridge: October 21-22

Rogers: October 23

Siloam Springs: October 30

According to the release, organizations will provide additional details on their respective community events.