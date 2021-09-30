Walton Family Foundation bringing more than 6,600 trees to Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation is providing more than $1.3 million to plant 1,239 new trees in Northwest Arkansas and give away 5,375 trees to local residents.
The move is an effort to “increase and diversify the region’s tree canopy” and comes at the recommendation of Steuart Walton, according to a release from the Walton Family Foundation on Thursday.
Gravette School District received funds for trees at its campus.
The Bella Vista Foundation and Bentonville, Centerton, Gateway, Garfield, Gentry, Gravette, Highfill, Pea Ridge and Rogers received grants for tree plantings and giveaways. Avoca, Decatur, Little Flock, Lowell and Siloam Springs received funds for giveaways.
Tree giveways will be held in the following communities:
- Avoca: October 23
- Bella Vista: October 28
- Bentonville: October 23
- Centerton: October 29-30
- Decatur: October 23
- Garfield: October 30
- Gateway: October 30
- Gentry: October 23
- Gravette: October 23
- Highfill: October 23
- Little Flock: October 29
- Lowell: October 23
- Pea Ridge: October 21-22
- Rogers: October 23
- Siloam Springs: October 30
According to the release, organizations will provide additional details on their respective community events.