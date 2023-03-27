BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation will be helping Arkansas-based nonprofits with a two-year pilot program. The program will connect nonprofits to secure federal grant funding.

The program called the Connection Hub, will provide nonprofits with education, technical assistance, grant-writing and assessment tools and resources, according to a press release.

The Connection Hub will be looking for organizations that are working in early childhood health and education, food insecurity and individual/family economic stability and asset-building, according to a press release.

“The Connection Hub will serve as a basic ‘one-stop shop,’ providing free support to nonprofits,” said Abby Hughes Holsclaw, president and CEO of Proper Southern Strategies.

The program started to help nonprofits recover from the pandemic and boosts nonprofits to maintain their future work.

“Many Arkansas nonprofits have limited resources. Which means they can’t secure federal funding and support,” said Caryl M. Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation. “The Connection Hub will provide needed capacity and connections. Nonprofits better positioned to secure federal funding can – and will – help Arkansans.”

The project will be managed by Abby Hughes Holsclaw of Proper Southern Strategies, a Little Rock-based consultancy firm.

To join a future funding cohort, email info@theconnectionhub.co.