Walton Family Foundation issues grant to Latinx on the Rise mentoring program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW & CORRECT Walton Family Foundation Logo_-2535996955716336261

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation is issuing a grant to expand the Latinx on the Rise mentoring program.

The NWA Hispanic Leadership Council hosted the event at the University of Arkansas Alumni House. The program provides leadership development opportunities to Hispanic and Latinx college students across Northwest Arkansas.

Educational and business leaders will be mentors for area students to enable leadership and professional enrichment opportunities.

Mentors with this program say the expansion will help students in the community.

“The grant will help us to bring the Latinx on the rise mentoring program to the next level,” said Gabriela Velasco with the Coca-Cola Company. “Right now, we have only 12 students and with the grant we’re going to be able to expand to at least 25 students, which is amazing.”

In addition to the expansion of the mentoring program, a new line of pre-graduation internships will be available for students.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers