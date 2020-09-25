Walton Family Foundation partners with PeopleForBikes to support biking through NWA

BOULDER, CO (Sept. 24, 2020) — PeopleForBikes announced a five-year program to help Benton County, Arkansas businesses become national leaders in bicycling, realize the return on investment from an active workforce that embraces bicycling, both for transportation and recreation and position Northwest Arkansas as the national model for getting more people riding bikes through broad-scale cultural change.

While the region is already well known for its world-class mountain biking and growing network of nearly 500 miles of trails and paved paths, this collaborative effort will help Benton County businesses, both large and small, realize the benefits of bicycling as a whole to create a better, healthier community.

“We know that healthy workers enjoy a higher quality of life,” said Jenn Dice, PeopleForBikes’ president and CEO. “They weather fewer sick days and are more productive. These are just a few of many benefits that bicycling and walking provide. PeopleForBikes will amplify the success stories and lessons learned from this local journey to help other businesses nationwide better realize the benefits and ROI of bikes.”

The program is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton and Tom Walton.