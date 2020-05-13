Walton Family Foundation plans to launch program to help local farmers

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation stands in solidarity with local farmers during COVID-19.

It plans to launch the Northwest Arkansas Food System to help farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal is to help farmers expand their ability to grow more food and connect them to local wholesale markets and directly to consumers.

Three partner charities are helping farmers create $20 boxes of produce.

“They have two distribution points right now. One at their warehouse in Springdale and the other at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville. And they’re really stepping up their efforts in helping farmers seal everything that they’re growing,” senior advisor Karin Endy says.

With the initiative, the Walton Family Foundation hopes to grow the local farming industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.