Walton Family Foundation providing over $4 million in grants to University of Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Family Foundation and Walmart Foundation are providing more than $4 million in grants to support the University of Arkansas Foundation’s IDEALS Institute.

This is just a reflection of something that’s really important to us as an institution and also a key aspect of our new 2025 strategic plan. And this idea that, in order for Northwest Arkansas to thrive and be one of the most vibrant and inclusive communities, we have to have opportunities for everyone here to be able to thrive individually. Joe Randel, Senior Program Officer, Walton Family Foundation

According to the university’s website, The IDEALS Institute is a training, consultancy and research institute dedicated to creating diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces and communities. More than 100 organizations will be able to fund professional development, technical support and relationship-building events because of the grants.