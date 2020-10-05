Walton Family Foundation to bring nearly 3,200 trees to Benton county

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local foundation commits to bringing new trees and shrubs to northwest Arkansas.

The Walton Family Foundation will provide more than $900,000 in grants to plant 930 trees across Benton county.

In addition, local communities will host giveaways in which residents can win 2,250 trees in 3- to 5-gallon pots.

Giveaways will follow social distancing protocols and are expected to take place between mid-October and early November.

Participating cities include Avoca, Bella Vista, Bentonville, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, Gravette, Pea Ridge, Rogers, and Siloam Springs.

The foundation has already provided funding for more than 10,000 new trees in Benton county cities.

The grants are intended to encourage interest in urban forestry, promote engagement in outdoor beautification efforts and improve shade in recreation areas including the Razorback Regional Greenway.