Want to be vaccinated before school, the time is now

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the Delta variant becoming more of an issue here in the Natural State, health professionals are even more concerned for those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

Hospitalizations and case numbers have once again been on the rise. While we might have been expecting a third wave at some point, Fayetteville Public Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said she did not expect it would hit us as early as this.

Because of this early spike in cases, Sharkey said what’s on her mind is how bad it could be when children are going back to school. So if you’re planning to be fully vaccinated by the time you’re heading back to class now would be the time to make the appointment.

“In order to start the school year fully vaccinated, they need to be getting their first dose now,” said Sharkey. “By getting their first dose here at the beginning of July, their second dose here in 3-4 weeks, and then 2 weeks after that they will be considered fully vaccinated.”