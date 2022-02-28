LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Arkansas is warning people to be careful when donating to charities to support Ukraine.

Janet Robb, President and CEO of BBB Arkansas, said you’ll want to make sure the charity you’re donating to is legitimate and will be able to provide direct relief.

“There are very few organizations that are able to penetrate some of the areas in that country right now, so it’s really best at this early stage to rely on some verified, reliable national charities,” Robb said.

Robb said you can check if the charity you want to donate to is verifiable using the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.

The BBB also said sending food and clothing overseas might not be a practical option right now. Relief organizations are better able to get and distribute items that are most needed.

Another tip is to be aware of crowdfunding when it comes to international giving. Be sure to check out the group which is setting up the fund on the giving alliance.