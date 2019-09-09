WANTED: Fort Smith man accused of scamming NYC jeweler

Luke Rutledge is accused of scamming the jeweler of more than $160,000

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA) — Barling police are searching for a man who is alleged to have scammed a New York City jeweler out of thousands.

Luke Rutledge, 24, of Fort Smith is wanted on a felony warrants for theft by receiving, absconding, violating parole, as well as two misdemeanor warrants.

Rutlege is wanted in connection with a jewelry scam, according to the Barling Police Department.

Police said more than $165,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a jeweler in New York City.

He is known to frequent local casinos and has been known to stay at several residences in Fort Smith and Van Buren, according to police.

His alleged accomplice, 24,-year-old Valerie Bynum was arrested Aug. 27. She is accused of felony theft of property of more than $25,000, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was recently bonded out of the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $11,500 bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Barling police at 452-1550 or any other agency.





