NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The producers of Legally Blonde The Musical are searching for a French bulldog that will be part of a video shoot to promote the show.

According to a press release, Legally Blonde The Musical will be in technical rehearsals at Walton Arts Center in October before the first public performances October 21-22 of the new national tour.

“We need a cute cuddly Frenchie for this project,” said Sophie Whitfield, associate general manager and producer with Big League Productions. “The dog should be people friendly, affectionate and like to be held.”

The selected dog must also be available for a video shoot on the morning of Friday, October 7, with one of the performers from the musical. While the dog will not be on-stage during the production, since this is the launch of the show’s national tour, the video will be seen across the country.

If you have the perfect dog for this role, please email a short video of the dog to sophie@bigleague.org. Audition videos will be accepted until Thursday, September 29.

Owners of the dog cast in this part will be notified, and the new star will be announced via Walton Arts Center’s social media on Friday, September 30.

You can also be one of the first patrons to see the new national tour of Legally Blonde The Musical at the four performances October 14-16. Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.