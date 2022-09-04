PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Saturday, people from across the US attended Pea Ridge National Military Park as they hosted Civil War artillery displays.

Troy Banzhaf, chief of interpretation at Pea Ridge National Military Park, said the park had many people from out of state visiting.

“We’ve already had people from South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, California,” he said. “That’s the few who told me who they were from. It’s just nice to everyone out and a full park.”

Before the cannon displays, people had the opportunity to learn about the Underground Railroad and the Green Book.

Cannons were shot hourly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The military park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.

The 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62. Learn more about future events here.