ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Road Department will temporarily close the War Eagle Mill Bridge to repair timber runners.

According to a press release from the county, the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily from Wednesday, April 5 to Friday, April 7.

The release says those planning to travel in the area will need to detour south or north of the bridge during construction. Drivers can take the southern detour from High Sky Inn Road to 303 to Highway 412 in Washington County or the northern detour from War Eagle Rd to Highway 12.

The county says all construction is pending weather or other delays.