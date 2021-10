ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The War Eagle Mill Arts and Crafts show is underway in Rogers.

Professional crafters are offering handmade art, miniatures, and clothing. The show is attracting visitors from all over the region.

“We love everything about the fair. There’s nothing that we don’t like,” said Brandy Rentfrow of Joplin. “We enjoy the food, the atmosphere, all the vendors. It’s great items.”

The fair goes through Sunday and runs each day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.