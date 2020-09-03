Warbird aircraft heading to Drake Field

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Warbird aircraft will make a stop in Fayetteville this Labor Day weekend.

The Warbirds are some of the most iconic aircraft from World War II.

They will be joined with a T-6 Texan and a twin engine Beech Navy Transport.

All four will offer cockpit tours and flights to the public Saturday through Monday.

The event will be at Drake Field.

Admission for families is $25, $15 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and under.

All the proceeds will benefit the Warbirds as well as the Arkansas Air and Military Museum.

