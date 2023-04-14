LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Lowell announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that a splashpad is coming soon.

According to the post, the city will be partnering with Power Play Splashpad & Aquatic Play Equipment, Vortex Aquatic Structures, and RJR Enterprises to create the Ward Nail Splashpad.

The splashpad will include a “Vortex Elevation Play Structure” that features a “giant super dumping bucket”, two water slides, and numerous other water feature and shaded seating areas.

The date for the groundbreaking and opening have yet to be set.