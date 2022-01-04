Warming Centers open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Salvation Army in Fort Smith has warming centers available for those in need during the cold weather months.

The Salvation Army Fort Smith warming center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 301 North 6th St.

It also has a continually running, overnight shelter that opens everyday after 5 p.m. and is located at 504 North D St.

The Riverview Hope Campus, located at 301 South E St. and opens its doors to anyone in need when the weather gets below 32 degrees.

And finally, Next Step Homeless Services is open during the day from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and is located at 123 North 6th St.