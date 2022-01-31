JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Johnson County announced it is setting up temporary warming centers on January 31 ahead of upcoming winter weather.

According to a post made on the county’s Facebook page, four locations will be made into warming centers. Those locations are:

The lobby of the Johnson County Detention Center

The lobby of the Clarksville City Police Department

The basement of the Johnson County Courthouse for overflow only

Marvin Vinson Center in Clarksville in the event of major power outage.

The post says warming centers are currently scheduled to be open Wednesday, February 2, through the weekend or as needed.