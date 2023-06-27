FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Prosecutor’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for someone it says may be armed and dangerous.

Jiy’wian Hughes, 23, is wanted for a charge of battery involving a firearm.

A release said that the warrant is in reference to a June 24 shooting incident that occurred at Tilles Park.

One male victim was reportedly transported to a local hospital after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Hughes may be armed and dangerous and should not be engaged.

The Fort Smith Police Department can be contacted at 479-709-5100 for anyone with details to his whereabouts.