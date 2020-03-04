Warren not dropping out of race

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a primary election night rally, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Eastern Market in Detroit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the moderate candidates drop out, they are mainly throwing their support behind Biden.

Meanwhile, the Progressive wing of the party remains split.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is re-assessing her path forward after Super Tuesday.

She did not win any of the states that voted in the Democratic Presidential Primary yesterday.

NBC News reports a campaign aide said they are disappointed in the results.

We talked to Political Science Professor Janine Parry about Warren’s candidacy.

She said Warren and Sanders are now fighting for the same voters.

“The Warren vote for example probably diminished the Sanders vote. Warren supporters would say the Sanders vote diminished the Warren vote. But that seemed to be the split that had the gravest consequences for that particular wing of the party,” parry said.

Six more states will vote this upcoming Tuesday.