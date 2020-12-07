Warrior PATHH program comes to Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) announced Monday a new partnership with Boulder Crest Foundation (BCF), a veteran-led nonprofit organization that helps to heal, train, and advocate for Combat Veterans and First Responders who have experienced trauma.

SDIA has partnered with BCF to begin offering the life-changing Warrior PATHH program in Northwest Arkansas.

Warrior PATHH (Progressive and Alternative Training for Healing Heroes) is a non-clinical program designed to cultivate and facilitate Posttraumatic Growth (PTG).

The training program teaches students techniques that help them overcome past trauma.

The 18-month Warrior PATHH program begins with seven days of intensive and immersive PTG training that will be initially held at Camp War Eagle throughout 2021 as a dedicated site is developed.

The first class is scheduled for March 2021.

SDIA is looking for community and corporate sponsors to invest in the for those who willingly risk their lives every day.

There are opportunities to sponsor the program with financial donations to cover meals, equine therapy, yoga and printing materials, as well as items, like technology, stationery, linens, personal hygiene and other miscellaneous items.

Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Warrior PATHH Program Director Chris Jackson at CJackson@SheepDogIA.org or 479-966-9676.