FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.

FPD arrested a 16 year old boy on charges of:

Aggravated assault

1st degree battery

2nd degree battery

Aggravated riot

Engaging in violent criminal group activity

Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree

Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree

According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.