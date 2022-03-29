FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced today the sheriff’s office will participate with law enforcement agencies across the country in the “U. Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign, which aims to stop distracted driving.

A press release notes, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign begins Monday, April 4 and will run through April 11.

According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. While fatalities from motor vehicle crashes decreased slightly from 2018, distraction-related fatalities increased by 10%. NHTSA also reported that the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities, in 2019. This represents a 10% increase over the year 2018 or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.

“While anything that takes your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or mind off the task of driving is a hazard, there is heightened concern about the risks of texting while driving because it combines all three types of distraction – visual, manual and cognitive. Decreasing the number of distracted drivers and making the roads safer is a continuing goal of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.

Funds that allow the increased patrol are provided through the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).