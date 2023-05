WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County is hosting a failure to appear clinic today.

The clinic is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.

The clinic is available to anyone with an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear charge and offers those who visit a chance to meet with public defenders to discuss their case and potentially reset a court date.

Walk-ins are welcome or people can pre-register at 479-444-1570.