WashCo solar energy project goes live

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The future’s looking brighter for Washington County.

The county’s solar energy project is online and is producing electricity for county buildings.

It’s part of an $8 million energy upgrade that was approved by the Quorum Court last year.

Dwight Gonzales is the Director of buildings and grounds.

He said that the funds used for the project will be fully recuperated thanks to the panels and that the county will only pay an electrical bill a few times a year.

“It’s estimated that six to seven months out of the year, Washington County for most of our facilities won’t have a single electric bill at all,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said this is the largest municipality-county owned solar system in the state.