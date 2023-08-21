FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Fair is back in town, and officials are making sure attendees are safe this year.

In each of the three main buildings, the air conditioning is blasting to combat the heat. But, humans aren’t the only ones trying to safely cool in the heat. Fans, misters, and frozen bottles have been added for each of the animals.

Doris Cassidy is on the honorary board of directors for the Washington County Fair. She encourages everyone to take on the heat with cool air.

“The public needs to know that the three exhibit buildings are all air-conditioned. If they get hot outside, come in one of the buildings and look around,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy says the safety of volunteers, vendors, and everyone who comes to the fair comes first.

It’s been one year since the altercation that led to a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Since then, the board and the community have worked together to ensure the safety of you and your family.

The Washington County Fair Board, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Management worked hand in hand for a year for this year’s fair.

14 task force officers and trained volunteers are expected to work the grounds. There is now a metal detector at the door and only clear bags are allowed.

Doris Cassidy is also the chair of the security task force for the Washington County Fair. She says it is much tighter than what it looked like in the past.

“There are new lights and a tower where we can see the whole ground. We’ve worked with the Washington County Emergency Department and the sheriff’s office and the police in both Springdale and Fayetteville to get suggestions of what to do,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy feels that the new measures in place will help families, volunteers and vendors feel safer than last year.