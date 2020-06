FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas has some of the highest numbers of active community cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Hutchinson highlighted the top 10 counties with active cases. Of the 10, Washington and Benton counties have the most.

There are 708 in Washington County and Benton County has 535.

Madison County also made the top 10 with 28 active cases.