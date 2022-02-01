WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Arkansas continues to see double-digit COVID-19 death increases. The Natural State reported 39 new deaths on Tuesday, making the latest death toll 9,667 people.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris said the number of COVID-19 deaths his team worked more than doubled from December to January, going from 24 to 51 people. He said they have already worked two deaths for the start of February.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said most of the state’s deaths are recent, meaning they are Omicron cases. Morris said he’s still seeing Delta deaths coming through his doors.

He said they had 269 total deaths they worked in January, they had to utilize their overflow trailer to handle the cases.

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson shared the latest breakdown of vaccinated versus unvaccinated COVID deaths. Numbers show 83% of the deaths in Arkansas are people who are not fully vaccinated.

As the Omicron surge started to hit Arkansas, Morris said he keeps his eye on the number of state hospitalizations. He said when the number gets above 300, that’s when he knows he’ll start getting busy with deaths.

We’re still in the middle of this pandemic, and we’re gonna be here for a while. We have Omicron here,” he said. “It’s starting to affect our younger generation we have our older people, you’re diabetic, anything of that nature, please watch out for yourself.”

Thankfully, Morris has not had any major struggles with his staff and they are all managing to stay healthy. He urges people to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions to prevent more deaths.