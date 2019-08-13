Washington Co. Fair set to open in one week

The Washington Co. fair will kick off next Monday and safety there is top of mind.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington Co. Fair will kick off next Monday — and safety there is top of mind now.

The Secretary of the Fair Board, Natalie Bartholomew, tells us the company it’s hired to supply rides for their midway is based out of Louisiana and is not the company that was used at the Benton Co. fair.

She released this statement, “We are well aware of the incident at Benton County last week and certainly express that concern on to Mitchell Brothers Amusements as our fair attendees’ safety is a priority. Prior to operation and immediately following set up, the rides are inspected by the state. We are looking forward to a successful 2019 Washington County Fair.”