WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Judge Joseph K. Wood issued a Disaster Emergency Proclamation for Washington County after areas in Northwest Arkansas were struck by a severe storm and a tornado on the morning of March 30.

The order, signed under powers vested in him under Section 13 of the Arkansas Emergency Services Act, declares Washington County to be a disaster area, “entitled to aid relief and assistance.” It also directs the implementation of the County Emergency Operations Plan.

The proclamation, which states that “immediate attention is required to protect the public health, reduce further damage, ensure public safety and render emergency relief,” expires in 120 days unless extended by the judge.

In a press release accompanying the proclamation, the judge added that he “deployed the Washington County Road Department to assist in any way needed by local agencies.”