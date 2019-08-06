Washington Co. Jail Committee approves daily fee on cities for jail

Last month the committee couldn't agree on charging cities either a flat rate or per capita.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Monday night Justices of the Peace on the jail committee approved charging cities … for inmates held in the Washington County Jail.

Washington County’s Jail Committee is met again Monday night to discuss the overcrowding problem causing over 70 inmates to sleep on the floor each night. The committee picked up where they left off last month about an ordinance that’ll charge a daily fee to cities for housing inmates in the county jail.

At last month’s meeting, there were a couple of motions made aiming to solve the overcrowding problem. The Justices of the Peace agreed to recommend having a government official to check out the jail to make sure people aren’t staying there because they can’t make bail. But what they couldn’t agree on was the daily fee – whether all cities pay the same flat rate or per capita.

Justice of the Peace Sam Duncan says the ordinance on charging a daily fee was passed unanimously. It will now go to the Quorum Court for approval on the 15th at 6 p.m.