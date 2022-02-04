WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release issued on February 4, a Washington County Justice of the Peace announced that he is sponsoring a resolution to honor a doctor embroiled in a lawsuit after being accused of giving Washinton County Jail inmates ivermectin without their permission.

Patrick Deakins, JP District #5, is currently running for a position as a Washington County Judge. His proposed resolution seeks to honor Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health.

The county has been blessed to have the services of Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health. Due to their dedicated service, Dr. Karas and his team have effectively treated over 850 recorded cases of Covid in the Washington County Detention Center, and that work has resulted in zero deaths. Their results speak for themselves, and are without question, an optimistic bright spot in the fight against COVID‐19 Patrick Deakins, Justice of the Peace, District #5

The resolution will first be heard by the Jails, Law Enforcement, and Courts Committee of the Washington County Quorum Court at 6 p.m. on Monday, February 7, in the Quorum Court room.

Dr. Karas is one subject of a lawsuit filed by The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on behalf of four detainees in the Washington County Jail after Sheriff Tim Helder revealed that the inmates had been prescribed ivermectin without their permission.

The inmates said that they were never told ivermectin was among the medications they had been given to treat their COVID-19, and instead were told they were being given vitamins, antibiotics or steroids.

The state Medical Board has been investigating complaints against Karas over the jail’s use of ivermectin, and is expected to discuss the investigation at its February meeting.

In a September, 2021 letter sent by his attorney, Karas told a Medical Board investigator that 254 inmates at the jail had been treated with ivermectin.