WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The process for how people in Washington County appeal planning commission decisions could be changing.

Currently, if someone wants to appeal a decision, that person goes before the quorum court to present their arguments.

The quorum court is hearing an ordinance at its June meeting on Thursday proposed by Justice of the Peace Kyle Lyons. It would change that appeal process to go to the county circuit court.

A portion of the proposed ordinance, agenda item 19, states, “WHEREAS, the Quorum Court no longer desires to act as a board of administrative appeal prior to an appeal to circuit court from a decision of the planning board and the board of zoning adjustment.”

Justice of the Peace Beth Coger believes this change would deter people from bringing appeals forward.

“That’s going to require an attorney, and I’ve talked to people who have been quoted fees of anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 in attorneys fees with a $5,000 retainer,” she said. “Most people aren’t going to be able to do that.”

She also has concerns about public input. When an appeal goes before the quorum court, she said the public is allowed to attend and also give comments. That aspect would be lost if it went before the circuit court.

Coger feels this appeals process is an integral part of the job of being a justice of the peace and that the quorum court as a body has a better pulse on the entire county versus one person. She also feels it’s a job that a court judge wouldn’t have time to execute as well.

“Every CUP or large-scale development that I vote on, I always go and view the property. I either view it myself or I’ll contact some residents or the developer,” she said. “I know that at least two times I’ve changed my mind about appeals after I’ve gone and talked to people and seeing the property. I don’t think a circuit judge is going to do that.”

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to JP Lyons to try and learn more about why he feels this proposed ordinance would benefit the county but did not hear back.

It will be heard on Thursday at the full quorum court meeting happening at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.