WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a Facebook post, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning after a citizen was duped by a phone scam.

According to the post, a local resident received a phone call from someone pretending to be Captain Alan Johnson from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The victim of the scam was told that he had warrants for “FTA-failure to appear.”

The victim was told to get a Walmart gift card to pay for the warrant, and after submitting it was told that it did not work. The recepient of the call was then instructed to get another one and send it as well.

The post reports that the victim ended up losing $1,600. The caller ID on the scammer’s phone displayed a 479 area code, and calls to the number falsely appeared to go to the “County Sheriff’s Department.”

After investigating the phone number, the Sheriff’s Department stated that “they could understand why people believe it, because it sounded halfway legitimate.”

The fake number even prompts callers to dial 911 in case of an emergency.

“These scammers aren’t going away,” said the department. “We know we won’t be able to stop all of them, but if we can prevent even one by continuing to try and get the word out, then it made a difference.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s assistance in spreading the word about this particular scam, and has stated that it will never solicit money over the phone in this manner.