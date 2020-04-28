Washington County adding on to morgue

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County will soon be adding on to its morgue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

County Coroner Roger Morris said the current morgue can house up to 10 bodies, but the pandemic could add more as there are now three COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The addition will be able to store an additional ten bodies.

Morris said there has been a delay in the shipping of the pre-fabricated cooler, but the foundation has been poured and crews are ready for the addition when it comes in.

“We’re just waiting for it to arrive so we can cut into the wall that way it can be placed in and ready to go. They can go ahead and set it up to where it’s running,” Morris said.

Morris said the addition is costing the county $8,700 and the money is coming from the budget he’s been allotted for 2020.