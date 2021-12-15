Washington County adds recycling locations to handle holiday boxes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In partnership with local police departments, the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District will be providing additional cardboard recycling drop-off locations for the holiday season.

The volume of waste in general, and cardboard in particular, increases significantly over the holidays, according to a Boston Mountain press release. The season can also bring an increase in theft.

In order to alleviate both of these issues, residents may bring cardboard gift boxes to drop off locations rather than setting them out for curbside pick-up, which can advertise new gifts, making them potential targets for theft.

Recycling cage trailers for cardboard will be outside at the following locations during the month of December through January 15th:

Farmington City Hall 354 W Main St., Farmington

Johnson Police Department, 2904 Main Dr., Fayetteville

Boston Mountain Recycle Drop Off, 11398 Bond Rd., Prairie Grove

Greenland Recycle Center, 170 N. Leticia Ave, Fayetteville

Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Dr., Elkins

West Fork Renewable Resource Center, 141 Campbell Load Rd., West Fork

Marion Orton Recycling Drop Off, 735 W North St., Fayetteville

Happy Hollow Recycling Drop Off, 1420 S Happy Hollow Rd., Fayetteville

For more information, contact the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District at 479-846-3005 or bostonmountain.org.