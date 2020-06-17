Washington County Animal Shelter needs donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Animal Shelter needs your help.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the shelter had to close after losing many of its resources needed to operate and employees took the downtime to give the shelter a much-needed upgrade – cleaning, painting, and making repairs.

Now the shelter is in desperate need of donations from pet food to puppy pads to office supplies so it is prepared to welcome furry friends back in.

“In order to make sure everyone is taken care of and the animals kept clean, fed, walked, that’s a lot of manpower… you wouldn’t think but with half of our staff gone that limits us,” said Marcie Meissner, admin, asst. Washington Co. Animal Shelter.

